Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 354,750 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354,750 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.2% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

GDX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.36. 689,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,072,910. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

