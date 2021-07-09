Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes $363,000 Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.