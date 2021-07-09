Mark J. Pincus Sells 1,232,194 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $13,233,763.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.