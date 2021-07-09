Mark William Lowdell Sells 5,850 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $117,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 63,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,747,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

