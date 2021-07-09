MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.22.

MKTX opened at $459.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 399.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

