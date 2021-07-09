Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

MARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The stock has a market cap of £571.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.31. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

