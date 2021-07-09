Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,015 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

