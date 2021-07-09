Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 11,921 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 168.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.24 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

