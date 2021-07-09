Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 581 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.33.

NYSE GWW opened at $449.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.50 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

