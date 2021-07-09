Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 619 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,858,359 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

