MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. MasTec posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.06. 11,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,901. MasTec has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

