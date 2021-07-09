Mastercard (NYSE:MA) vs. ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Head to Head Review

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $208.36 million 17.18 -$41.02 million N/A N/A Mastercard $15.30 billion 23.98 $6.41 billion $6.43 57.57

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A Mastercard 42.38% 100.68% 19.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ACV Auctions and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 7 4 0 2.36 Mastercard 0 1 22 0 2.96

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.48%. Mastercard has a consensus target price of $395.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Mastercard.

Summary

Mastercard beats ACV Auctions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing and open banking services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

