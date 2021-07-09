Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.58-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. Matson also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.730 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE MATX traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,728. Matson has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,807 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

