Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

LIN traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.19. 30,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.51.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

