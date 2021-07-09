Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.47. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $419.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

