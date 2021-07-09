Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 2,770 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.75. 16,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,617. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.