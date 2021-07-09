Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after buying an additional 269,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.15. 24,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

