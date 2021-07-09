Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 241 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 326.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.64. 5,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,638. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

