Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 381 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.10. 6,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $190.67 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.92.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

