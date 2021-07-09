Matthew Louis Lanford Sells 7,125 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) COO Matthew Louis Lanford sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $22,443.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.55. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 206.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of PaySign by 75.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PaySign by 138.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PaySign in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

