Max Reinhardt Sells 421 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Max Reinhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $137,819.00.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

