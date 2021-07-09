Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 2.3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.28. 8,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,033,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $658.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

