Maxim Group Raises Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $31.00

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

SAR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $303.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 95.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

