McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of MCFE opened at $28.24 on Thursday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in McAfee by 218.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

