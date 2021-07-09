McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $248.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.21.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,298,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $234.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.15. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $182.62 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.