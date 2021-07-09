Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Medpace worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,428,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,332 shares of company stock valued at $47,118,758 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $180.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

