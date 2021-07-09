MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 142.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 993.3% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $12,358.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00120327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00164787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,754.63 or 1.00129852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00946316 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

