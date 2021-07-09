MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

TSE:MEG opened at C$8.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.21.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

