MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.11.
TSE:MEG opened at C$8.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.21.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.