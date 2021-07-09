Meridian Mining UK Societas Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.