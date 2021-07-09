Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Up 4.7%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) traded up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.48. 1,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $5,848,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

