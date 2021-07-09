Methanex (TSE:MX) Given New C$64.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$64.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.81% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

MX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.58.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$40.11 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$24.31 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6499997 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

