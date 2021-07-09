Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Gap Down to $49.52

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.52, but opened at $47.40. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Methode Electronics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 39,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

