MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.32. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

