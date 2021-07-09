Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$64.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

MRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MRU opened at C$60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.7199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

