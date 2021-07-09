Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.56. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $31.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.67 to $31.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $33.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $35.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,423.62. 1,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,316.96. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $811.97 and a 1-year high of $1,436.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

