MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $23,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MFA Financial by 165.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $9,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

