MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $17.00 at B. Riley

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 960,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 577,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

