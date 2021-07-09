Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) vs. First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Financial Analysis

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Middlefield Banc pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Middlefield Banc and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 19.16% 8.04% 0.84% First Mid Bancshares 18.67% 8.86% 1.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Middlefield Banc and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Middlefield Banc presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.84%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.18%. Given Middlefield Banc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Middlefield Banc and First Mid Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.50 $8.35 million $1.30 17.82 First Mid Bancshares $203.66 million 3.24 $45.27 million $2.70 14.58

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Middlefield Banc on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio. Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 63 banking centers in Illinois and 1 office in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

