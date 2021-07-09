Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 6.1%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 3.49 and last traded at 3.48. 34,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,938,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.28.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.45.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.