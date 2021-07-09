Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $167.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

