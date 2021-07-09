Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.28 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. 27,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.