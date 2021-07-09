Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $3.84 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $208.78. 9,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.16 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

