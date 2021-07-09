Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 27,461 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. 21,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

