Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 7,429 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.98. The company had a trading volume of 91,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,954 shares of company stock valued at $85,033,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

