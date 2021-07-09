Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.69. 4,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,077. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $281.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

