Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.04 Million

Brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post $250.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.20 million and the lowest is $248.88 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $909.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $913.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

AVO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

