MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,830 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $256.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $181.02 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

