MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

