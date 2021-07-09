MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,436,000 after buying an additional 583,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after buying an additional 272,774 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after buying an additional 90,090 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,825,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $108.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.74.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

