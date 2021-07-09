MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $44.08 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

